Valley of the Sun United Way announced in July more than $9.3 million in strategic investments of programs and services provided by 101 nonprofit organizations and schools throughout Maricopa County. In partnership with First Things First and other government support, Valley of the Sun United Way also provides nearly $80 million to support families with affordable quality child care and strengthening literacy capacity, serving over 10,000 children statewide.

“We’re proud to support and partner with so many incredible nonprofits and schools that are doing amazing and impactful work throughout our community,” said Carla Vargas Jasa, president and CEO of Valley of the Sun United Way. “These partners are a fundamental and a critical component aligned to reach the bold goals of our community-driven, five-year plan for Mighty Change by 2026, which has prioritized improving outcomes in health, housing and homelessness, education and workforce development.”

The community investments include the organization’s recent competitive grant funding process in which $5.8 million has been awarded to support 90 programs and services led by 67 community organizations, and additional investments in the nonprofit’s Grassroots Funding initiative that supports nonprofits with annual budgets under $250,000, as well as multi-year and transformational grants that support long-term programs like Mighty Families and Pathways to Economic Opportunity. Grant amounts had a $10,000 minimum and were capped at $200,000 each.

To learn more about the organization’s impact and journey to Mighty Change 2026, or to get involved, visit www.vsuw.org.