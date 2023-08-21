Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) announced 19 Greater Arizona companies as finalists for the 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. The award raises awareness in marketplace ethics and recognizes businesses that operate with the highest levels of integrity.

BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is one of the highest honors BBB bestows upon a company and is designed to highlight outstanding ethical businesses. This year’s finalists completed an evaluation where they demonstrated their commitment to ethics and trust in four categories: Character, Culture, Customers and Community.

The 2023 Greater Arizona BBB Torch Awards for Ethics finalists include Sunnyslope’s 3A Automotive & Diesel Repair in the 6-15 Employee category. There are five categories included in the nominations, from 1-5 employees to 200-plus employees. One winner from each category will be announced at the signature event on Nov. 15 at the Arizona Biltmore.

For a complete list of this year’s BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists visit http://torchawards.bbbcommunity.org.