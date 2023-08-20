Last year, Our Saviour’s Lutheran commissioned a mural to remind their community to love all their neighbors; a message they strive to live themselves. Now, the church has been recognized by ReconcilingWorks as the most recent Reconciling in Christ congregation in Phoenix.

This recognition comes after the congregation officially adopted a public statement of welcome and a commitment to racial equity. The statement reads in part, “Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church welcomes people of all races and ethnicities, all ages, all sexual orientations, all gender expressions and identities, all physical and mental abilities, all socioeconomic classes, all household structures and marital statuses, all educational backgrounds, and all those who have felt marginalized or left out.”

The church’s Rev. Dr. Karn S. Carroll sees this statement as a public reminder for the congregation to continue to live in the radically inclusive love and grace of Jesus.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is located at 1212 E. Glendale Ave. For additional information, call 602-997-6944 or visit www.oslconline.org.