The Phoenix Art Museum received the 2023 IMPACT Award for IMPACTful Nonprofit in the Mid-to-Large Business Sector category (photo courtesy of Greater Phoenix Chamber).

The Greater Phoenix Chamber has selected 10 local companies as recipients of its 36th Annual IMPACT Awards. The IMPACT Awards honor the accomplishments of small and mid-to-large Valley businesses and their positive influence on the community and economy. These recipients were selected following a community vote among 30 finalists of the more than 100 businesses nominated for this honor, and recognized at a June 22 event.

The 2023 Business of the Year IMPACT Award Small Business Sector recipients are Community Champion,  The Joy Bus; Economic Driver, Duffy Group, Inc.; IMPACTful Nonprofit, Make-A-Wish Arizona; Exceptional Workplace, Duffy Group, Inc.; and Industry Innovator, The Joy Bus. The Mid-to-Large Business Sector award recipients are Community Champion, Arizona Public Service; Economic Driver, Desert Financial Credit Union; IMPACTful Nonprofit,  Phoenix Art Museum; Exceptional Workplace, Arizona Public Service; and Industry Innovator, Sonora Quest Laboratories.

Learn more at www.phoenixchamber.com.

