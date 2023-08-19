The Greater Phoenix Chamber has selected 10 local companies as recipients of its 36th Annual IMPACT Awards. The IMPACT Awards honor the accomplishments of small and mid-to-large Valley businesses and their positive influence on the community and economy. These recipients were selected following a community vote among 30 finalists of the more than 100 businesses nominated for this honor, and recognized at a June 22 event.

The 2023 Business of the Year IMPACT Award Small Business Sector recipients are Community Champion, The Joy Bus; Economic Driver, Duffy Group, Inc.; IMPACTful Nonprofit, Make-A-Wish Arizona; Exceptional Workplace, Duffy Group, Inc.; and Industry Innovator, The Joy Bus. The Mid-to-Large Business Sector award recipients are Community Champion, Arizona Public Service; Economic Driver, Desert Financial Credit Union; IMPACTful Nonprofit, Phoenix Art Museum; Exceptional Workplace, Arizona Public Service; and Industry Innovator, Sonora Quest Laboratories.

Learn more at www.phoenixchamber.com.