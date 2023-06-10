Local artist and designer John Conrad Johnstonbaugh lends his craft to another creative concept this time in Uptown Phoenix on the northwest corner of Central and Camelback.

Conrad a native of Phoenix, and Lynn Kay Mary of Pomona, CA, have partnered up to create Monkey Business Botanicals & Trinkets, a botanical centric gift and home accents emporium that opened early 2023. An emporium of tableware, home accents, botanical art, tropical plants and flowers, gifts and the all-beloved trinket. The store hosts an array of home and gift items created from botanicals, inspired by botanicals, printed or painted with botanicals and real or impostor botanicals.

The mascot of Monkey Business is a creative monkey named Conrad, he has filled the store with new, vintage, artisan, antique and living merchandise in his beloved Jungelow Style. The store is arranged in four departments representing his home, “The jungle,” his friends, “entertaining animals,” his travels, “the world’s deserts,” and his humans, “those who study the plants and animals of the world.” Residents are invited to step into the mind of Conrad, the artist/designer, told through Conrad the curator.

The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 5034 N. Central Ave. The business will also host a special shopping event the first Friday of each month from 4–8 p.m., July 7 with a midsummer tea party, Aug. 4 with an American picnic and Sept. 1 for an ice cream social. On Oct. 6, customers get a chance to add their creativity into the mix with a pie baking contest. More information will be available in the following months.

For additional information, visit www.monkeybusinessphx.com.