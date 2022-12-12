Infrared fitness studio set to open

Hotworx Phoenix Northern is coming to 1221 E. Northern Ave. in early December.

The brand is the first ever 24/7 infrared fitness studio franchise. Members use the Hotworx Burn Off App to schedule 30-minute Isometric or 15-minute HIIT workouts, led by a virtual instructor, inside the Hotworx patented infrared sauna. High quality sanitation supplies and hand sanitizers are provided to customers for additional cleaning and hygiene measures beyond the required routine cleaning performed by staff. The patented sauna combines heat, infrared energy, and exercise — called 3D Training — and makes it a workout unlike any other fitness program available, says the Northern location franchises, Kat Proffitt.

“As the infrared heat penetrates your body causing you to sweat, the isometric postures further accelerate detoxification by physically removing the toxins from your organs through muscle contraction,” she said.

Residents are invited to contact the studio to learn more about the concept and discounted opening rates or to try a free workout. For additional information, call 602-612-2448 or visit www.hotworx.net/studio/phoenix-northern.