VYT offers winter classes

Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) will present its winter classes Jan. 9–March 4, offering everything from improv and play pretend, to musical theatre and advanced acting.

Whether children are looking for a place to start, or are already a seasoned performer, VYT’s classes are fun, engaging and will foster a passion for acting, dance, musical theatre, storytelling, improvisation and more. Classes are designed to develop a young performer’s stage presence while teaching life-skills, enriching self-esteem, building confidence and communication, and creating an ensemble and community of VYT family.

For additional information on classes or to register, visit www.vyt.com/education/performing-arts-classes.