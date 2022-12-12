Midtown Players host youth winter break theater camp

The Midtown Neighborhood Association’s Midtown Players will present a winter break camp for children ages 6–11. The Potential Grounds Workshop with instructor Susan Thompson will be held at the Historic Ashland Place Residence/Garden Community Building and will include drama games and performance work.

Session 1 will be held Dec. 20–22 (with a parent performance Dec. 23); Session 2 will be held Dec. 27–29 (with a parent performance Dec. 30). Classes will be held for ages 6–8 from 9–11:30 a.m., and for ages 9–11 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

The cost is $150 per student/per session, with 20 percent of the proceeds supporting Midtown Players. Space is limited to 10 students per session

For additional information, send an email to info@midtownphx.org. Learn more about the Midtown Players at www.midtownphx.org/midtown-players.