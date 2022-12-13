Meal program supports residents

Hunger is a very real issue in Phoenix, and the need tends to feel even more critical during the holidays.

Esperança’s Stove to Table meal delivery program was born during the pandemic when many low-income seniors expressed their inability to cook dishes using items from food box deliveries. Ingredients are often not familiar amongst the diverse cultural groups for which Phoenix is known, or physical disabilities hinder seniors from standing long enough to cook at all.

Post-pandemic, the Stove to Table program continues to use fresh vegetables from Esperança’s community garden to cook and deliver 200 healthy meals to low-income seniors each week. Recipes keep in mind cultural preferences and chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure. Deliveries happen solely through the power of motivated volunteers from our community.

Held every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Esperança demonstration kitchen, Stove to Table offers Phoenix residents the opportunity to volunteer to be part of the movement connecting seniors with the food they need to live healthily for the years that count.

Volunteer slots are limited to eight per day. Interested parties should save their spot in advance by calling 602-252-7772 or visiting www.esperanca.org.