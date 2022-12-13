Two homes remain at infill on Bethany Home

When Boyer Vertical founder Jason Boyer first saw three large lots near 13th Street and Bethany Home Road two years ago, he says he had a vision for something entirely new that would breathe new life into the neighborhood. He purchased the three adjacent properties created a new community of 11 modern homes featuring sustainable features throughout.

The company reports that, to date, five new owners have moved in, with nine of the 11 homes sold, leaving just two homes still available. All homes at KARMA will be completed this coming February 2023.

“I am always looking for opportunities to create spaces where homeowners can enjoy living in a beautiful functional home in a great location, while minimizing their impact on the environment,” said Boyer. “At the same time, I prioritize the neighborhood around my projects. It’s always rewarding to transform neglected property in a community that adds value to both the owners and neighbors.”

Pricing for the two remaining builder model homes starts at $1.45 million. The Brokery is handling all sales for KARMA. Additional information can be found at www.karmaphx.com and www.thebrokery.com.