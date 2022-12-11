Meet mighty handsome Maurice

The Arizona Humane Society hopes those who see Maurice’s adorable face will have an open mind and open heart when it comes to adopting an older furry friend.

Although his muzzle may be a bit grayer, the lovable 10-years-young German Shepherd mix still has so much love to give.

Maurice was originally rescued as an injured stray all the way back in September of this year. Found by a Good Samaritan and brought to the Arizona Humane Society, the perky eared pup was found to have significant wounds on his hind legs, which he received treatment for over the course of a few weeks, including surgery. He was also treated for a puppy cold during his time at AHS and is considered to be a bit overweight. But other than that, is happy and healthy, as his smiley picture would suggest.

Now that he is better, Maurice is hoping there is a family out there open to giving this senior baby the forever home he deserves. Maurice is house trained, loves learning new tricks and is a sweet older gentleman who would love a few nap spots in his future home. While he may not be as quick as he once was, there is nothing stopping this cheerful boy from going on his daily walks, as he still loves a great adventure.

To help him find his true forever home, Maurice’s adoption fee is waived. Interested adopters can meet mighty Maurice (pet number 712325) at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain location. His adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital.

Visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt.

Tagged pet of the month