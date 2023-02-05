Kitten season is around the corner for most of the Southwest, especially in Arizona. With such acclimate weather perfect for feline breeding, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) will soon be welcoming thousands of sick, injured and abused kittens, a majority of them being orphaned and underage with nowhere else to go.

Although born after the usual season for kittens, Elliot and her littermate were brought to AHS in December as underaged, orphaned kittens by a Good Samaritan. Weighing less than a pound but, overall, relatively healthy, this sweet baby went right into a Foster Hero home with an AHS employee where she was given the care that her mother normally would provide. This included regular feedings, weighing to ensure she was getting enough/not too much food and stimulation to help her go to the bathroom.

Now that she is nine weeks old and big enough for her spay surgery, the sweet domestic shorthair torbie is ready for her forever family. Extremely loving and tolerant of all handling, Elliot’s story is a perfect example of why AHS works to care for tiny patients like her that most other shelters are unable to and how important fostering is when it comes to giving these fragile kittens a second chance at a great life.

Interested adopters can meet energetic Elliot (animal number 720306) at the Arizona Humane Society’s PetSmart Scottsdale location in Old Town. Her adoption fee includes her spay surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital.

Visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt.