Farm Credit West helps food banks

Several local food banks will be able to provide more food to people in need during the Coronavirus pandemic thanks to grants from Farm Credit West, ACA.

Farm Credit West, ACA, a national agricultural lending cooperative, recently said it had distributed $120,000 to food banks in Arizona and California. These grants aim to offer relief to communities that have suffered due to the COVID-19 crisis. Farm Credit West gave $4,000 grants to 30 food banks in the regions in which they operate. HonorHealth Desert Mission at 9225 N. 3rd St.; Arizona Food Bank Network at 340 E. Coronado Road; and St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance at 2831 N. 31st Ave. have received grants.