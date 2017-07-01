Companies donate to Coronavirus relief fund

A fund Gov. Doug Ducey established to help organizations working to address the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic is a little larger, thanks to a donation from Southwest Gas.

The company, which has its division headquarters in central Arizona at 1600 E. Northern Ave., recently contributed $65,000 to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. This fund will pay for personal protective equipment for frontline medical workers. It also will support non-profit organizations that assist vulnerable Arizonans through food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters and other services and expand technological access for low-income students to help them transition to online education.

Another supporter, the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation, donated $5 million to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. Michael Bidwell, chairman and president of the Arizona Cardinals, helped launch the fund by donating $1 million to it. Arizona Public Service (APS) has provided $250,000 to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund.

To make a donation to this collection, visit arizonatogether.org.