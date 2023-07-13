The Arizona American Italian Club is offering high energy and good times to the community this summer with a variety of activities, events and festivals. The club board announced the programming, all of which will be open to the public, according to the club’s president, Richard Cantarella.

Live musical entertainment is offered every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. Entertainment will include groups and performers presenting various genres and eras that will encourage dancing, listening and singing along. Cowboy and country western bands, dances, lessons, West Coast swing, and line dancing are offered in the large community room and the lounge twice monthly on Saturdays.

Every Thursday evening, Karaoke Time takes place in the bar lounge at 6 p.m., and Bar Bingo opens on Friday afternoons, where bingo machines are also located. Bingo games are held in the community room every Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 1 p.m. Games include bonus prizes, guaranteed prize boards, and Queen of Heart Jackpots. In addition, neighbors are invited to play bocce ball on Wednesday and Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Finally, Cuisine at the Club is offered by Chef Cirilo and the Galindo gourmet catering staff with daily and dinner specials plus a complete menu of dishes — from traditional Italian specialties to fish and prime rib dinners, sandwiches, pizza and lunch varieties.

The Arizona American Italian Club, located at 7509 N. 12th St., Phoenix, is open to the public every day of the week. For additional information, call 602-975-8294 or visit www.azaiclub.org.