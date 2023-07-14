Phoenix Art Museum recently collaborated with Phoenix-based artist Giovannie to create an original, spray-painted mural with student-artists from Camelback High School. The mural is part of PhxArt’s larger initiative to deepen engagement with the local artist community and the community at large and is installed in the museum’s community art gallery, located in the Education Building on the museum campus.

Beginning April 11, Giovannie worked with Camelback art students (ages 15-18) to complete the spray-painted mural on plywood. The work recreates the artist’s signature “love note.” The concept evokes a sense of nostalgia, utilizing an image of a piece of notebook paper as the foundation on which to write different messages.

The project was funded by the Men’s Arts Council (MAC), a nonprofit member organization of Valley philanthropists dedicated to supporting the Museum’s community-outreach programs through annual giving. The mural premiered to the public May 28, during PhxArt Family Funday at the museum, a free-access day also made possible through a MAC grant.

For additional information, visit www.phxart.org, or call 602-257-1880.