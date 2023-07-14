The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced four improvement projects that will require closures along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (July 7–10). Allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 17) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird, Greenway and Bell roads closed. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Detours: Northbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th Avenue to travel beyond closure. Loop 101 drivers should consider exiting ahead of I-17 and using local routes to travel beyond closure.



Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between I-10 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 17) for pavement improvement project. I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe or eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 to reach US 60 beyond closure. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to travel beyond closure.



Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Van Buren/52nd streets in Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 17) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound Loop 202 closed. Northbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 also closed. Detours: Consider using southbound Loop 101 to westbound US 60 and westbound I-10 to travel beyond Loop 202 closure. East Valley drivers who normally would use westbound Loop 202 to go to Sky Harbor Airport should allow extra time and consider local routes, including westbound McDowell Road to southbound 44th Street. Local traffic also can consider using westbound McDowell Road.



The following ramps are scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 17) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project: Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway); southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10; westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and the southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive. Southbound SR 143 also narrowed to one lane at I-10. Northbound 40th Street closed between Broadway Road and Raymond Street. Detours: Plan to use alternate routes including westbound University Drive to southbound 32nd Street to access westbound I-10. Drivers on westbound I-10 can access Sky Harbor Airport by using the airport’s west entrance (via 24th Street or Buckeye Road). More information about the project, restrictions and detours is available at I10BroadwayCurve.com.

