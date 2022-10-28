Phoenix-area freeway restrictions this weekend, Oct. 28–31
October 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Oct. 28–31) to accommodate improvement projects.
The following freeway restrictions are scheduled this weekend along Phoenix-area freeways:
- Northbound I-17 closed between Northern Avenue and Thunderbird Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31) for Valley Metro light rail bridge construction. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed.
- Detours: Allow extra travel time. Consider using northbound SR 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix to reach northbound I-17. Drivers on northbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between State Route 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All eastbound on-ramps between Third St and Broadway Road, including the southbound SR 51, westbound Loop 202, southbound I-17 and southbound SR 143 ramps to eastbound I-10, will be closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed.
- Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic north of downtown Phoenix can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and use southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound US 60 in Tempe to reconnect with I-10 beyond the closure. I-10 drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure and reach I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard. Note: 40th Street also closed in both directions between I-10 and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31). Also: Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane at Guadalupe Road overnight from 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Elliot Road closed.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Pima Road/Princess Drive and SR 51 in the north Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31) for lane striping work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cactus Road, Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps from Pima Road to Tatum Boulevard closed.
- Note: One northbound Loop 101 lane between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and the Pima Road exit will remain open. Expect delays and consider alternate routes.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to one lane (left three lanes closed) overnight between 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in the northwest Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Oct. 30-Nov. 3) for pavement maintenance.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.