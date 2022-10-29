Raise a glass with Shakespeare

In August, Arizona Center welcomed a Shakespearean comedy that has become a “smashed” hit to its new pop-up venue, The Rose Theatre.

Created by Scott Griffin and David Hudson and directed by Hudson and Lisa Klages, “Drunk Shakespeare” is a New York Times’ Critic’s Pick and “the best thing to happen to the theater,” according to Slate Magazine. It begins with one actor drinking five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play in under 90 minutes.

The show will be performed at The Rose Theatre, a new pop-up venue with a hidden entrance off the valet parking at Arizona Center. The theater features a library speakeasy with 10,000 books and craft cocktails served throughout each performance.

“The Drunk Shakespeare Society” has been meeting, drinking and performing Shakespeare for over a thousand nights and over a thousand liters of liquor. This troupe of rotating members share the epic poetry of William Shakespeare, but guests don’t need to be a fan of Shakespeare to enjoy themselves. Pop culture references, improvisation, audience games, a wealth of surprises and liberal departures from the text (with outrageous consequences) make this fun for everyone.

Arizona Center is located at 455 N. 3rd St. Visit www.arizonacenter.com. “Dunk Shakespeare” will run through Jan. 14, which are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Attendees must be 21 or older. For more information and tickets, visit www.drunkshakespeare.com.