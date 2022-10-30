Entrepreneurs want to light up your life

Riley Verhoff and Nic Cordovana, who first met freshman year playing baseball at Arcadia High School, were looking for a way to make some extra cash when a light bulb went off. Hundreds of light bulbs, actually — they started a business hanging holiday lights in the neighborhood.

What started as a sophomore side hustle has turned into a thriving venture that the duo has decided to continue into their college years.

“We really didn’t know what we were doing when we started,” said Verhoff, who handles all customer service and scheduling for Everything Lights. “It was definitely on-the-job learning that I can confidently say we’ve gotten really good at over the years.”

Cordovana, added, “Learning about starting your own company and what it takes to grow a company has been interesting. It’s a nice luxury to have at our age.”

When they began, the two were planning to offer their services hanging lights that homeowners had already purchased. They then realized many people didn’t have lights, so they would run to Home Depot and buy the lights for the job. At the end of the first season, they got smart and took advantage of the post-holiday deals and stocked up on an inventory of lights for future seasons.

The two have built a strong network of customers throughout the Arcadia, Biltmore, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Central Phoenix neighborhoods. The duo provides free estimates for everything from holiday lights to weddings, parties, and outdoor bistro lighting. Pricing includes hanging and take-down.

Text or call 602-574-7085 for a free quote.