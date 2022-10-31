Desert Mission focuses on caregivers

October 2022
While November is National Caregiver Month, at HonorHealth’s Desert Mission Adult Day Health Center, focusing on caring for the caregiver is part of its continuing mission.
Held the third Wednesday of each month, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Cowden Center, Desert Mission’s caregiver meetings offer individuals the opportunity to express concerns about being the caregiver of a loved one with dementia and/or chronic illness, to receive from and give tips to the group, gain education through guided discussions, as well as hear from guest speakers.
The meetings are facilitated by Jeannette Vazquez-Morse, a bachelor’s level social worker, in a space that is conducive to therapeutic learning. Light refreshments are offered to attendees.
There is a 15-participant limit per meeting. Family caregivers should RSVP in advance by calling Desert Mission Adult Day Health at 602-786-1060.
The Cowden Center is located at located at 9202 N. 2nd St., right across the street from John C. Lincoln Hospital. For additional information about Desert Mission, visit www.desertmission.com.