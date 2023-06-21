The City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department is proposing an update that would add continuous bike lanes along Hatcher Road from Central Avenue to 12th Street. The proposed changes also would impact parking, traffic calming and one driving lane along certain sections of the corridor.

Pavement maintenance (new asphalt) is scheduled along this corridor during 2023. If approved, the updates to the traffic and bike lanes would happen shortly thereafter, projected to be Fall 2023. The proposal includes:

A continuous bike lane added along the corridor (a buffered bike lane will be added where space permits)

Existing semi-permanent traffic calming (vertical flex posts) would be removed and replaced with a buffered bike lane from Cave Creek Road to 12th Street

Parking will be removed from Central Avenue to 2nd Street

One eastbound lane will be removed at the 7th Street intersection

The city said that the bike lanes will add space between people driving and people walking or biking for increased protection from vehicles, improved safety and added comfort. Additionally, the slight narrowing of the lane widths to accommodate bike lanes will help to guide cars and deter speeding.

A virtual public meeting was held June 15 and is available to view on the project website. Area residents are encouraged to provide their input on the project via a survey, which will close at 11:59 p.m. on July 2. To watch the meeting or take the survey, visit www.phoenix.gov/streets/hatchercentralto12thSt.