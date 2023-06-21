Spectrum Medical Care Center, a healthcare provider for the LGBTQ+ community in Phoenix, has expanded its provider and leadership team with four new hires.

The healthcare provider recently added Jose Rodriguez-Garcia, M.D., medical director, family nurse practitioner, Ari Kravitz, director of community relations, Victor E. Avila, and customer service director, Alecia Alfredson. The company says that the move is a testament to a whole person approach to healthcare services including primary care, preventative care, HIV care, PrEP, PEP and STI testing.

Spectrum Medical Care Center is located at 52 E. Monterey Way. For more information, call 602-604-9500 or visit www.spectrummedicalcareaz.com.