In March, Phoenix City Librarian Rita Hamilton announced her retirement, effective April 5. She served in the role for the past 13 years. Mitch Menchaca, Arts and Culture Director has been appointed as the acting city librarian by the city manager while a national search is conducted.

“I am thrilled to have been asked to step into this important role and work with the library team,” said Menchaca, who will continue in his current role as Arts and Culture Director in addition to the acting role. “There is a lot of synergy between the arts and culture sector and our public libraries — not just in literacy but as community hubs that advance the quality of lives for residents.”

The Phoenix Public Library celebrated its 125th anniversary last year and served 200,000 visitors a month with its 16 branch libraries and flagship, Burton Barr Central Library. Learn more at www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.