North Italia will continue its Pi Day promotion, which kicked off March 14, through April 10. This year, chefs across the country composed a “Love Letter to Italy” through specialty pizzas that connect regions of Italy with North Italia’s restaurant markets, with 10 regional pizzas and one national pie.

In Arizona, diners can enjoy the Winter in Puglia, made with Puglian sofrito, Italian sausage, caciocavallo and colatura. The pizza was inspired by Puglia’s most popular winter dish, a calzone. The pie available nationwide is the Hot Honey & Smoked Prosciutto; a pizza that draws on popular flavors and ingredients both in Italy and the United States. The promotion includes a sweepstakes opportunity, details of which can be found on the company’s website.

In North Central, visit North Italia at 4925 N. 40th St. For additional information, call 602-324-5600 or visit www.northitalia.com/piday.