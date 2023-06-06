Dapper & Stout Coffee & Cocktails Uptown Phoenix, is serving up a brand-new menu, featuring brunch all day long. The restaurant also offers light, refreshing cocktails to complement any brunch item.

Guests can start their dining experience with a cocktail such as an Aperol Spritz, made with aperol, Zonin prosecco and club soda or the Pinkys Up, featuring Botanist gin, violet lavender syrup and lemon juice topped with prosecco. For an eye-opener, try the Loose Bowtie Espresso Martini with Stoli 80 vodka, Disaronno amaretto, Dapper & Stout’s Ensemble Blend espresso and white and dark chocolate. Classic brunch cocktails, like mimosas and Bloody Marys, also are offered along with dozens of all-day beverages.

To pair with their cocktail, diners can enjoy a wide variety of all-day brunch items such as the Seriously Dapper Avocado Toast — featuring rustic ciabatta bread topped with avocado mix, grape tomatoes, pepitas, a poached egg and edible orchids; the “Lox by Chula X Loaded by Dapper” — with Tasmanian salmon lox, a hard-boiled egg, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato and caper salad stacked high on a toasted bagel; and The Fancy Italian Egg Panino — a brioche bun stuffed with imported prosciutto, fontina cheese, poached egg, pesto mayo, tomato and arugula.

Dapper & Stout is located in Phoenix’s Uptown Plaza at 100 E. Camelback Rd., #150, For additional information, visit www.dapperandstout.com.