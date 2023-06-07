This month, in partnership with AZ Humanities, the Sunnyslope Historical Society will host “Women of the West: Untold Stories from American History.”

Besides Calamity Jane and Annie Oakley, any Western women come to mind? Probably not, says the Historical Society. Not because they weren’t just as important to settling the West, but because history was so focused on the “goons and gunfighters,” it forgot the women. So, it’s a surprise that a 16-year-old Shoshone girl from Dakota Territory named Sacagawea would become the most celebrated woman in American history. It’s little known that Sharlot Hall isn’t just a museum in Prescott but was a real woman who saved Arizona’s statehood. It’s a shock to learn Colorado’s first female journalist got a notorious cannibal out of prison.

Western women finally get their due in this presentation that tells what history forgot to mention. The free event will be held Saturday, June 10, 10–11:30 a.m., at the Historical Society Museum, 737 E. Hatcher Rd. Refreshments will be served; seating is limited.

For additional information, visit www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org or call 602-684-1607.