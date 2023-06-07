The Phoenix Water Services Department is continuing its public meetings this month to address the proposed rate increase for water and wastewater services and a proposed increase to the Stormwater Excise Tax.

Preliminary estimates show the average residential customer will see an increase for water service (Water Usage Fee) of approximately 6.5 percent, or $2 in October 2023, with additional increases in March 2024 (6.5 percent) and March 2025 (13 percent).

The city says that the additional revenue is necessary to keep up with rising water and wastewater services costs, maintain its water infrastructure, and meet new regulatory mandates.

In a released statement, the Water Services Department said, “Despite the increase, Phoenix will still have some of the most affordable water services compared to similar cities, and customers who conserve water will be able to lessen the impact of the higher rates. In addition, the proposal includes a change to the water allowance structure to encourage water conservation. Changes to the water and wastewater rates impact everyone differently, and many factors determine how much each customer pays.”

The community is invited to attend an in-person meeting presented by city staff Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. at Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave. Spanish interpretation will be available at all in-person meetings. Community members can provide comments at the meeting or online through a comment form.

To learn more, watch a recorded presentation, or access the online rate estimator, visit www.phoenix.gov/proposedrates.