The City of Phoenix Historic Preservation Office is making grant funds available to help with exterior rehabilitation costs for historic homes. For the 2025- 26 fiscal year, the Phoenix City Council has allocated $200,000 from the General Fund, along with an additional $100,000 from the 2023 voter-approved GO Bond Fund to support this program.

Eligible homeowners can apply for a 50/50 matching grant of up to $20,000 for exterior work on properties that are either located in a city-designated historic district, or individually listed on the Phoenix Historic Property Register.

To learn more about the grant and application process, the city is hosting a virtual workshop on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. The WebEx meeting link will be posted on the City of Phoenix Historic Preservation Office website approximately 48 hours before the workshop. A recording will also be made available afterward.

Grant applications are due by Friday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. Questions may be sent to historic@phoenix.gov. For additional information, visit www.phoenix.gov/pdd/historic-preservation/exterior-rehab-assistance.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.