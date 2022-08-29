ADOT MVD offers new specialty license plates

Arizona drivers who want to support charitable causes will now have even more choices to through the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division, which released four new specialty license plates.

“We know that people who choose specialty license plates for their vehicles take pride in displaying their connection to these community organizations,” MVD director Eric Jorgensen said. “MVD is pleased that we can partner with various organizations that benefit Arizonans.”

Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group. Each fiscal year, the total statewide sales of specialty plates contribute over $10 million for various causes and charities.

These are the new specialty license plates Arizona 4-H, with funds going toward inspiring the next generation of inventors, entrepreneurs and community leaders; Arizona Education, which supports a special fund that provides scholarships and grants to eligible teachers and students to fund continuing education; Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness, which supports Phoenix Children’s Hospital-Heart Center for critical research, education and community programs to lead children born with Congenital Heart Defects to longer, healthier lives; and Thunderbird Charities, which assists children and families, helps people in need and improves the quality of life in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area.

Personalization can be added for an additional $25 per year. All specialty license plates can be viewed and purchased at www.azmvdnow.gov.