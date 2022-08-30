Trulieve opens first Phoenix location

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. opened its first branded dispensary in Arizona Aug. 2. in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.

The company’s founder and CEO, Kim Rivers, and president, Steve White, formerly Harvest founder and CEO, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We are thrilled to open our first Trulieve dispensary in this vibrant area of downtown Phoenix,” said Rivers. “We look forward to serving the community with our high-quality products and customer-centric approach to cannabis.”

The company entered the Arizona market in October 2021 through the acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation, Arizona’s largest cannabis retailer. Over the course of the next year, existing Harvest locations will be rebranded to Trulieve. The affiliated dispensaries are located across Arizona, including two in the North Central area: 2017 W. Peoria Ave. and 2630 W. Indian School Rd.

Located at 1007 N. 7th St., the Roosevelt Row dispensary will be open 8 a.m.–10 p.m., seven days a week. For more information, visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/arizona.