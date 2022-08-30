Helping families keep kosher, fed through tough times

Arizona Kosher Pantry offers emergency food packages and food assistance to Valley residents. The only Kosher pantry in the Southwest, the pantry is a part of the national Feeding America food-pantry network.

While the organization is focused on assisting the needy and vulnerable in the Jewish community, it does not turn away anybody, regardless of religion or affiliation. In addition, the Tomchei Shabbos program (Support of the Sabbath) is a Sabbath pantry aiding the sick and needy in their difficult times to enjoy the Sabbath and Jewish Holidays.

Currently, the pantry provides over 200,000 pounds of food a year and is trending up each month? Those who would like to donate to the organization can claim a tax credit on their income tax by donating to one of the programs.

Arizona Kosher Pantry is located 7118 N. 7th St. For additional information, call 602-492-4989 or visit www.azkosherpantry.org.