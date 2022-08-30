Fundraiser will support mission to end HIV

Aunt Rita’s Foundation is gearing up for its largest fundraiser of the year — the fifth annual RED is the Night. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at Walter Where?House. Presented by Mail-Meds Clinical Pharmacy, the theme for this year’s event is “An Evening in Wonderland: A Costume Ball.”

RED is the Night supports Aunt Rita’s programs and philanthropy. Among the programs are Positive Empowerment Youth Retreat for youth who are HIV positive; the Diversity and Cultural Council to assist minority populations who are newly diagnosed and to advise on best practices to lower incidence rates in our highest-risk communities; and HIV and aging initiatives to provide support and eliminate isolation for our community members aged 50 and over who are living with HIV representing half of the HIV population.

Individual ticket prices range from $250–$1,250. Table sponsorships start at $2,400 for a table of eight with party favors and sponsorship opportunities are available. For sponsorship information and opportunities, email victor@auntritas.org.

Walter Where?House is located at 702 N. 21st Ave. in Phoenix. For event information, visit www.redisthenight.org. For information about the foundation, visit www.auntritas.org.