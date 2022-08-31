Award-winning debut feature film to screen at Orpheum

Gabriele Fabbro’s first feature film, “The Grand Bolero,” will screen Sept. 4 at the historic Orpheum Theatre Phoenix. Beyond the opportunity to view the award-winning film, Orpheum fans will have the opportunity to experience the theater’s Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ in action — organist Tim Versluys will play prior to the screening.

Fabbro, a young Italian director based in Los Angeles, set and filmed his feature debut during the COVID-19 lockdown in Italy.

Roxanne (Lidia Vitale), a gruff middle aged pipe organ restorer, struggles to control her surprising and obsessive attraction to her new 20-years-old mute female assistant (Ludovica Mancini).

He said, “Although COVID-19 remains mostly in the background, with ‘The Grand Bolero’ I wanted to explore our aching need for human connection and touch during the pandemic.”

The film premiered last October at the Austin Film Festival, won at the 2022 Phoenix Film Festival, among other awards and recognition, and it is set to release on Amazon Oct. 20.

Presented by the Friends of the Orpheum Theatre, “The Grand Bolero” will play at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4. The film is rated for mature audiences only (ages 18 and up). Tickets are $16.

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix is located at 100 N. 3rd St. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit www.pccticketing.com.

Tagged Things to do in Phoenix