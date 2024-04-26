Exciting things are in the works at The Nash, the Valley’s preeminent jazz venue, which opened in 2012. The club and its Jazz in Arizona leadership announced plans in February for an expanded center for jazz in downtown Phoenix on Roosevelt Row.

The $2.5 million combined projects will include a new 3,200 square foot education center and extensive renovations for The Nash Jazz Club, located at 110 E. Roosevelt. The new education center will be located off the Nash parking lot at 1014 N. 2nd St, creating a comprehensive complex for jazz concerts and musician training.

The John Dawson Foundation and Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust have committed significant support for the project.

The education center will include 1,800 square feet of rehearsal space including a 900 square foot hall to accommodate large music groups such as big band ensembles, as well as two 450 square foot spaces for combo and ensemble instruction and rehearsals. The space will also allow additional musical recording space to be utilized for students, including college audition materials. Student performances will continue to be held in The Nash Jazz Club.

The renovations for The Nash Jazz Club include plans for a new stage and green room, more relaxed seating including banquettes, booths and bar seating, a full bar and enhanced food offerings, and restroom facilities for patrons.

For more information, visit www.thenash.org.