Grandparents and the grandchildren they are raising came together Saturday, April 6, for an engaging afternoon full of good food and good times at the annual Grandfamilies Picnic hosted by Duet: Partners In Health & Aging.

Ninety Valley grandparents and the grandchildren they are raising came together Saturday, April 6, to enjoy the beautiful weather at the Sahuaro Ranch Park in Glendale while creating cherished memories. Attendees engaged in activities like lawn games, face painting, playing in a bounce house, a riveting game of Bingo, and rock painting.

The annual Grandfamilies Picnic was by hosted by Duet: Partners In Health & Aging, and thanks to the generosity of long-time supporter and sponsor of the picnic, the Fennemore Foundation, kids got to experience the art of balloon sculptures from a local balloon artist and the families got to eat their fill as members of the foundation served up burgers and hotdogs as honorary grill masters. Each grandfamily was also invited to bring a dish to share with other attendees.

The event is just one of the many grandfamily recreational and cultural outings hosted each month to provide a way for grandfamilies and kinship care families to socialize and build community. The outings give grandparents and kin a chance to relax and connect, while providing the children with an opportunity to have fun with other children sharing similar circumstances in a fun and recreational setting.

Learn more about Duet’s services at www.duetaz.org/grandparents-raising-grandchildren.