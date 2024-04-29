Hospice of the Valley’s Dementia Care and Education Center invites residents to a special event tailored for those caring for a person with dementia.

Presenters Jan Dougherty and Maribeth Gallagher will provide essential tips and strategies for planning a safe and enjoyable summer that ensures the well-being of your person. Learn how to navigate traveling, sun exposure, heat and water safety with confidence. Explore hydration techniques and ideas for indoor activities to keep those with dementia engaged and comfortable.

The event will be held Thursday, May 2, 9:30-11:30 a.m., at the Dementia Care and Education Center, 3911 N. 44th St. To RSVP, send an email to events@dementiacampus.org or call 602-767-8300.