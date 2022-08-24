Resource guide available to older residents, families

For older adults, and their families, who may be looking for resources in their area, help is just a click or call away.

The nonprofit Area Agency on Aging, Region One, offers a downloadable Resource Guide that is designed to help residents quickly find information and resources about public and private organizations in Maricopa County that provide assistance to older adults, families, caregivers and professionals.

The private 501(c)(3) organization plans, develops, funds, administers and coordinates programs and services in Maricopa County for adults, 60 years of age and older, family caregivers of older adults, adults ages 18-59 with disabilities and long-term care needs, and persons 18 years of age and over who have a diagnosis of HIV/AIDS. The Agency also serves many special populations such as elder refugees, persons with behavioral health conditions and victims of late-life domestic violence, elder abuse, and sexual assault. The primary focus of the Agency is to keep persons safe in their own homes.

View or download a free copy or purchase a bound copy for $5 by visiting www.aaaphx.org/home/elder-resource-guide and filling out a secure form.

For more information about available services, call the agency’s 24-Hour Senior Help Line at 602-264-HELP (4357) or Toll Free at (888)-783-7500.