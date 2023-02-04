AARP Arizona, in conjunction with its community partners, offers dozens of free events to Valley residents each month — with everything from Virtual Happy Hour tours to fitness, trivia and more.

This month, online programs include Eating the Rainbow, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. Coach SheriAnne addresses the benefits of “eating the rainbow,” or striving to create meals that feature a colorful plate. This strategy helps ensure that you are getting all of the necessary vitamins and nutrients and is likely to help cut down on white, highly processed foods. The discussion is part of Back to Basics, an ongoing series about living healthier, more fulfilling lives. On the day of the event, visit the organization’s Facebook Live page.

Virtual classes via Zoom this month include live trivia Feb. 9 and Feb. 23, as well Balance Matters and Qigong Class, both on Feb. 21. In February and beyond, Marshall Shore, the Hip Historian, Hosts Arizona History Happy Hour each Thursday at 7 p.m., and provides a virtual tour of historic sites and landmarks. The event takes place on Facebook Live.

In person, the Encanto Park Clubhouse will host FitPHX Morning Yoga at 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, and Church of the Beatitudes will host a one-hour drum circle session Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

To access AARP Arizona’s Facebook Live events, visit www.facebook.com/ aarparizona. For additional event information, visit https://local.aarp.org/ phoenix-az/aarp-events, or send an email to azaarp@aarp.org.