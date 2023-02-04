Valley filmmakers are invited to grab their gear, gather their cast and crew and get ready for the A3F (Almost Famous Film Festival) 72 Hour Short Film Challenge. The event takes place Feb. 17–20 and is open to all ages and skill levels. The event offers an opportunity to make a short film and become “Almost Famous.”

On Friday, Feb. 17, A3F will announce the guidelines for the challenge on its website and social media pages. Teams will then have three days, or 72 hours, to make a 1- to 5-minute film based on a theme, a prop and a line of dialogue. The film can be any genre.

Films that beat the 72-hour deadline will be viewed and scored by a judges panel and the Top 20 films will play at a public screening on March 2 at AMC Arizona Center 24 Theatres in downtown Phoenix.

Find additional information and register a team at www.thea3f.net/72hour_2023.html.