The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that there will be no full freeway closures scheduled for this weekend (Feb. 3-6). There are, however, a handful of restrictions due to ongoing construction projects:

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane overnight between Watson Rd and Verrado Way in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4) for widening project. Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Verrado Way and Watson Rd from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5). Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane near Watson Rd from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 6).

(Feb. 4) for construction. I-10 narrowed to two lanes in both directions overnight in areas between 40th and 48th streets near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 6) for barrier work. Expect ramp closures in the area.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic for additional details or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.