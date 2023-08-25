The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that several sections of Phoenix-area freeways are scheduled to be closed for improvement projects this weekend (Aug. 25-28). Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 28) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Northern Avenue also closed. Detours : Consider using northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Drivers on northbound I-17 also can exit ahead of the closure and detour on northbound 19th or 35th avenues. Southbound I-17 frontage road closed this weekend between Peoria Avenue and the Arizona Canal (north of Dunlap Avenue) for paving. Note: Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Union Hills Dr and Greenway Rd from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 26) for road work.

(Aug. 28) for pavement improvement project.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 27th Avenue and I-17 (at the “Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 26) for bridge work. Eastbound I-10 ramps to I-17 (both directions) closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 51st, 43rd and 35th avenues closed. Detour : Drivers can consider exiting ahead of the restriction and using eastbound McDowell Road or Buckeye Road to connect with I-17.

(at the “Stack” interchange) (Aug. 26) for bridge work. (both directions)

Westbound Interstate 10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 28) for construction. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to reach westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Drivers heading to the West Valley also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). For information about other restrictions in the area, visit I10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) right lanes closed overnight between Loop 101 and I-10 in Chandler from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (Aug. 25-26).

(Santan/South Mountain freeways) (Superstition Freeway) (Aug. 28) for construction. Allow extra travel time.

Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 28) for construction. Westbound Loop 202 off-ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard (airport exit) closed. Eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 143 closed. Detours : Consider using westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack.” Drivers going to Sky Harbor Airport can consider using southbound 44th Street.

(Hohokam Expressway) (Red Mountain Freeway) near Sky Harbor Airport (Aug. 28) for construction. (airport exit)

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.