Sunnyslope Historical Society and Museum will kick off its season of exhibits Sept. 2 by celebrating Legend City’s 60th anniversary.

Legend City opened on June 29, 1963. It hosted a number of attractions such as the Lost Dutchman Mine ride, Cochise’s Stronghold river ride, Sky Ride, Penny Arcade, Miniature Golf, Log Jammer, and Iron Horse on the Legend City Railroad. TV show hosts Wallace and Ladmo appeared at Legend City virtually every weekend and Vonda Kay Van Dyke, later Miss America 1965, performed a popular ventriloquism act at the park’s Golden Palace Saloon.

Originally planned as an Old West theme park, Legend City endured a series of closings, bankruptcies and ownership changes throughout the 1960s and 1970s. It was never a significant financial success. However; Legend City is still remembered fondly and held in high regard by locals who knew and frequented the park in its heyday.

The land was eventually purchased in 1982 by the Salt River Project, which closed the park permanently after the 1983 season. Legend City was then dismantled to the ground to make way for new corporate offices for SRP.

Residents are invited to visit the exhibit at the museum Tuesday, Thursday or Friday, 10 a.m, to noon, at 737 E. Hatcher Road. For additional information, call 602-331-3150 or visit www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org.