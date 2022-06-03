Little League gets new field

As part of its multi-year partnership with Little League Baseball and Softball, Ball Park Buns announced the return of its Ball Parks of Dreams initiative, benefiting Little League teams nationwide.

This year’s efforts include field renovations for the local Camelback East Little League, in addition to two fields in other states.

The programs were the recipients of makeover projects supporting significant field renovations determined by the greatest needs within their leagues. The Camelback East Little League field renovations completed this spring include sodding the baseball field; overhauling the infield; and installing a new outfield fence.

The newly renovated Promise Field was unveiled April 23 during a community celebration. Approximately 75 little leaguers, ages 6–13, ha the opportunity to play on the new field during the event.

Promise Field is located at 1350 N. 48th St., Phoenix, on the Brunson Lee Elementary school grounds.