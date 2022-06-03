Planned Phoenix-area weekend freeway closures, June 3–6
June 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced a number of scheduled closures or lane restrictions for this weekend, June 3–6. Improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways include multiple closures along Interstate 10 and closure of Greenway Road in both directions near I-17.
- Westbound I-10 closed the I-17 “Stack” interchange and 43rd Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 6).
- Eastbound I-10 closed between the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange and SR 143 (near Sky Harbor Airport) from 10 p.m. Friday to approximately 11:59 p.m. Saturday (June 4).
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between SR 143 and 24th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to approximately 11:59 p.m. Saturday (June 4).
- Westbound I-10 then closed between SR 143 and the I-17 “Split” interchange (near Sky Harbor) from approximately 11:59 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 6).
- Greenway Road closed in both directions near I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (June 7). Expect I-17 on- and off-ramp closures at Greenway Road. NOTE: Westbound Greenway Road is scheduled to remain closed near I-17 until late June for roadway reconstruction as part of regional drainage system project.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend. For additional information, visit the ADOT website.