Voter registration deadline is July 5

Phoenix City Council seats in District 2, 4, 6 and 8 will be up for election Nov. 8. In addition, the state primary elections will be held Aug. 2.

The deadline to register to vote in the August primary is Tuesday, July 5. The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

To check your voter registration status, visit https://recorder.maricopa.gov/ beballotready.

Learn more about County elections at https://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections. To learn more about City of Phoenix elections, visit www.phoenix.gov/cityclerk/elections.