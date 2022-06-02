North Central News

 
Home / Community / Voter registration deadline is July 5

Voter registration deadline is July 5

June 2022

Phoenix City Council seats in District 2, 4, 6 and 8 will be up for election Nov. 8. In addition, the state primary elections will be held Aug. 2.

The deadline to register to vote in the August primary is Tuesday, July 5. The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

To check your voter registration status, visit https://recorder.maricopa.gov/ beballotready.

Learn more about County elections at https://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections. To learn more about City of Phoenix elections, visit www.phoenix.gov/cityclerk/elections.

Like what you see? Share it!

Related Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Our Advertisers

 
 