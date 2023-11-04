Painting With a Twist will host a 21-and-over Paint Your Pet event Sunday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., at 1743 E. Camelback Road, Suite A-4. Additional Paint Your Pet events are scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 3.

Participants are asked to send a photo of their pet two days in advance of the event so that the pet can be pre-sketched on a canvas. Canvas sizes available include 16×20 and 11×14.

For additional information, or to find other upcoming painting events, call 602-283-4201 or visit www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/phoenix.