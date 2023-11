Courtesy Chevrolet was named Chevrolet Dealer of the Year for 2022 on Oct. 12. CEO, Scott Gruwell and his family have owned Courtesy in the Valley since 1955 and have won this prestigious award from Chevy in 19 of the last 20 years.

Courtesy Chevrolet is located at 1233 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix. Learn more at www.courtesychev.com.