So Swift Athletics, a USATF-affiliated Youth Track & Field Club has opened registration for their 2023 preseason conditioning program in North Central Phoenix. Beginning Nov. 6, children aged 5-18 can train Mondays and Wednesdays in November-December from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sunnyslope High School, located at 35 W. Dunlap Ave. The cost is $75 per athlete and no experience is needed.

The Central Phoenix Track and Field Club has been training and mentoring youth athletes since 2020. The club says that its mission is to provide a fun and welcoming environment for athletes to have a positive and meaningful experience while learning the fundamentals of track and field. Many of their athletes have competed and placed nationally at the USATF National Championships in the past few years, including at this summer’s nationals in Eugene, OR.

“We are a competitive USA Track and Field affiliated club team, said founder and coach Tawnie Martin, a Phoenix native. “During preseason in the months of November and December, we focus on technique, strength, and agility to prepare your athlete for their upcoming 2024 season.”

Martin has actively served in the USA Track & Field Arizona Association for more than 10 years and is the Youth Chair for USATF-AZ. For more information or to learn how to join the team, send an email to soswiftathletics@gmail.com or visit https://soswiftathletics.my.canva.site.