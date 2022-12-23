Nominations open for young leaders

Junior Achievement of Arizona’s 18 under 18 nominations opened in November and close Jan. 31.

The criteria include demonstrated leadership, community service and entrepreneurial spirit. The organization is looking for youth who are active in the community, selfless leaders, change makers and innovators.

“The Junior Achievement of Arizona 18 Under 18 all have something in common: They’re not waiting until they’re adults to make a difference in the world,” said Katherin Cecala, CEO of Junior Achievement of Arizona. “Whether it’s helping refugees, selling shoes, publishing a book, or finding a youth poet laureate, these entrepreneurs all realize the power that a single, driven person has.”

Anyone under 18 years of age by July 1, 2022, and who attended K-12 in Arizona and resides anywhere in the state can apply. Winners will be announced in person Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5-6:30 p.m. Cash and other prizes will be awarded to the winners. To learn more, visit http://18under18.org.